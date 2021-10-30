monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Coverage Initiated at Tigress Financial

Analysts at Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $432.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MNDY. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.36.

MNDY opened at $371.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.68. monday.com has a 52 week low of $155.01 and a 52 week high of $425.84.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that monday.com will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

