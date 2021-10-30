Citigroup Raises Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $350.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $295.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.63.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $341.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.22 and a 200-day moving average of $273.70. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $188.44 and a 1-year high of $344.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,455,248,000 after purchasing an additional 865,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,437,000 after purchasing an additional 565,063 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.0% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,344,000 after purchasing an additional 551,348 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,218,000 after purchasing an additional 550,929 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,695,000 after purchasing an additional 383,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

