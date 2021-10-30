Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now anticipates that the software giant will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.31. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.11 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.46.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $331.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.35. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $199.62 and a 52 week high of $332.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,868,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,751 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,166,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,890,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

