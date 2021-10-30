$420.06 Million in Sales Expected for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to post $420.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $408.14 million and the highest is $427.95 million. Carrols Restaurant Group posted sales of $407.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $424.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.94 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,386,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after buying an additional 147,825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,922,000 after buying an additional 130,712 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,055,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after buying an additional 30,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 20,715 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 57,983 shares during the period. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TAST opened at $3.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $188.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.69. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $8.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

