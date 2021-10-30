Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Insider Sells $1,131,000.00 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 4,524 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Goyal Kruti Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.66, for a total transaction of $282,444.80.

On Monday, October 18th, Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $335,700.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $335,700.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total transaction of $275,904.00.

ETSY stock opened at $250.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.15 and its 200 day moving average is $197.68. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.49 and a 1-year high of $255.76.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Etsy by 98.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Etsy by 366.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Etsy by 100.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Etsy by 1,077.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ETSY. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on Etsy from $195.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.76.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

