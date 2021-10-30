ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 51.4% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,648,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,923 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 1,092.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 230,886 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the first quarter worth $911,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 63.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 31,475 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 7.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACIU. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AC Immune in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

AC Immune stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.79. AC Immune SA has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $12.61.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). AC Immune had a negative net margin of 405.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that AC Immune SA will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AC Immune Profile

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

