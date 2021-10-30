84,752 Shares in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 84,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 248.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,501,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,416,000 after purchasing an additional 18,898,566 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 3,017.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,454,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 213.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,887 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,260,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 489.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 965,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 801,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.55 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $197.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

