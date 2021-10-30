Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,246 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.55% of First Internet Bancorp worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

INBK opened at $34.04 on Friday. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.01.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.59%.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

