Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 47,239 Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,239 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Chinook Therapeutics were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KDNY. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $15,532,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 75.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,470,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,133 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 308.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 309,154 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 30.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,170,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after acquiring an additional 272,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $2,412,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KDNY opened at $10.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.34. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.08.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,885.36% and a negative return on equity of 52.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KDNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Dobmeier bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $82,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 217,500 shares of company stock worth $2,604,010 and have sold 1,380,000 shares worth $19,300,000. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

