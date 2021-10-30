Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Get Magnite alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.25.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.33 and a beta of 2.31. Magnite has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $64.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.00 million. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnite news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 1,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $39,720.42. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 258,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,717.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 31,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $909,366.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,117,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,672 shares of company stock worth $4,988,798. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Magnite by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Magnite by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Magnite by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnite (MGNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.