Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,593 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTBI. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 23,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $443,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 94.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 36.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $30.40 on Friday. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $497.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.68.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

HTBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 1,467 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $40,738.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $83,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $415,224. 6.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

