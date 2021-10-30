Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 173,133 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,133 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.32% of iHeartMedia worth $12,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,159,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 4,752.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 84,315 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 27,812 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.46. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.52 million. Equities analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

IHRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 47,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 73,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,880,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

