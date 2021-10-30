Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 256,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,169 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping were worth $12,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $699,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 131.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 17,566 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 39.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $43.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.64. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.45 million, a P/E ratio of 86.10 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $105.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.26 million. Analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.