Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PVG. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pretium Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

PVG opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $152.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,394,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $550,000. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 712,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after buying an additional 33,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pretium Resources (PVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.