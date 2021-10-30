Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.60.

Shares of REPL opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $54.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.18. The company has a quick ratio of 30.87, a current ratio of 30.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 25,800 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $905,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,521,857.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $180,229.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,508 shares of company stock valued at $4,230,976 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REPL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 64.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,069,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,768,000 after buying an additional 1,991,208 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,711,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,078,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,515,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 35.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,016,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,142,000 after purchasing an additional 263,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

