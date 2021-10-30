Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.31.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $104.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $148.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $69.11 and a 12-month high of $108.09.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.858 dividend. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,525,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,510,911,000 after purchasing an additional 666,474 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,954,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,904,000 after purchasing an additional 714,939 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,398 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,456,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,263,000 after purchasing an additional 933,365 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,179,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,774,000 after purchasing an additional 830,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

