Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the US and the UK. Through both organic growth and acquisitions, the Company provides permanent placement services in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and IT staffing space. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in New York, with its UK headquarters in London. “

Separately, Greenridge Global dropped their target price on shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Staffing 360 Solutions stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.39). Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Staffing 360 Solutions will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Staffing 360 Solutions by 298.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 96,395 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Staffing 360 Solutions by 412.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 783,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 630,242 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

