Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sigma Labs Inc. develops and engineers advanced, in-process, non-destructive quality inspection systems for commercial firms, productive solutions for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing and other advanced manufacturing technologies. Sigma Labs Inc. is based in Santa Fe, New Mexico. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SGLB. TheStreet cut shares of Sigma Labs from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Sigma Labs in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Sigma Labs stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. Sigma Labs has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 509.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sigma Labs will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGLB. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Sigma Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in Sigma Labs by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 697,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sigma Labs by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 35,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sigma Labs by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 36,168 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Sigma Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control; third-party validated technology; retrofit or integrated installations; thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification; and statistical process sampling and analytics.

