Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Stock Price Down 6.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) dropped 6.2% during trading on Thursday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock to C$11.50. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Alamos Gold traded as low as C$9.53 and last traded at C$9.60. Approximately 747,750 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 679,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.23.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.25 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$14.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.40.

The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.05.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$239.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$269.39 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6415881 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 114.86%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

