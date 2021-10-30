Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) – Griffin Securities raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CDNS. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.08.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $173.11 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $175.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.24, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $5,105,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $2,086,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,626 shares of company stock valued at $33,585,424. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

