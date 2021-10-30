Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Receives Buy Rating from Societe Generale

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PUMSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Puma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS PUMSY opened at $12.47 on Thursday. Puma has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $13.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

