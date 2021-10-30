Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $410.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $450.00 to $410.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the social networking company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on Facebook in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $398.48.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $323.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total transaction of $40,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,377,008 shares of company stock worth $844,454,048 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

