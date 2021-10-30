Hess (NYSE:HES) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $95.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hess from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of HES stock opened at $82.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of -152.90 and a beta of 2.20. Hess has a 1 year low of $35.91 and a 1 year high of $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth about $2,971,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 4.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Hess by 9.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

