Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lennox International Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Lennox International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.38. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LII. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.50.

NYSE LII opened at $299.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.19. Lennox International has a one year low of $266.77 and a one year high of $356.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total value of $2,382,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,077 shares in the company, valued at $9,301,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,969 shares of company stock worth $5,776,946. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 33.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,969,000 after purchasing an additional 92,169 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 20.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,384,000 after purchasing an additional 32,587 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 158,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter valued at $25,994,000. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

