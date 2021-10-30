Analysts Offer Predictions for General Electric’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Electric in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $104.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.98. General Electric has a 12-month low of $58.32 and a 12-month high of $115.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 0.5% during the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in General Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 1.2% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.