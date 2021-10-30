Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) dropped 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.86 and last traded at $44.86. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 133,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.37.

VALN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Valneva alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valneva SE will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALN. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,486,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,138,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.