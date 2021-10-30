Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) dropped 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.86 and last traded at $44.86. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 133,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.37.
VALN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALN. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,486,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,138,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.
