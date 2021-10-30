PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) PT Raised to C$19.00

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.25 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:PREKF opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.18. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

