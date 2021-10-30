Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Up 7% Following Earnings Beat

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)’s share price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $35.00. 9,261 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 719,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.70.

The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALGM shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $248,761.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,141.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $2,327,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 483,990 shares of company stock valued at $15,086,576. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,086 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after acquiring an additional 952,511 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,855,000 after acquiring an additional 620,572 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,263,000 after acquiring an additional 683,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,194,000 after acquiring an additional 810,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.07.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

