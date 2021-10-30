Wells Fargo & Company Cuts The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $224.00

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $238.00 to $224.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.20% from the stock’s current price.

BA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.73.

Shares of BA opened at $207.03 on Thursday. The Boeing has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.22. The stock has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 8.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,903,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $56,463,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 48.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,271,000 after buying an additional 16,806 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

