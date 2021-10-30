Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Air Lease underperformed its industry in the past year, mainly due to pandemic-led weakness in lease demand. Moreover, the company anticipates its collection rate to remain under pressure due to the effects of COVID-19. Escalating costs due to higher interest expenses and depreciation of flight equipment expenses are hurting the company’s bottom line. Evidently, texpenses rose 10.6% in the first half of 2021. The negativity surrounding the stock is evident from the fact that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised downward over the past 60 days. However, we are impressed with Air Lease’s endeavors to reward its shareholders. In November 2020, the company’s board approved a 7% hike in its quarterly cash dividend to 16 cents per share. Steady growth in Air Lease’s fleet is also appreciable.”

AL has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE AL opened at $40.05 on Thursday. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $26.65 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.26.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $491.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 2,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,269,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,497,646.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 5.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 15.4% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 904,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,564,000 after buying an additional 120,370 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 19.5% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 8.7% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 131,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

