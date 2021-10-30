BIGG Digital Assets (OTC:BBKCF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BIGG Digital Assets (OTC:BBKCF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTC:BBKCF opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. BIGG Digital Assets has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $4.01.

Get BIGG Digital Assets alerts:

BIGG Digital Assets Company Profile

BIGG Digital Assets, Inc engages in the development of blockchain technology solutions, search and data analytics. Its solutions include QLUE.io and BitRank. It offers business, government and law enforcement clients a suite of forensic solutions, advanced analytics and risk-scoring capabilities. The company was founded by Shone Anstey, Lance Morginn, Anthony Zelen, and Marty Anstey on October 17, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for BIGG Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIGG Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.