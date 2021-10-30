Tate & Lyle plc Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share (OTCMKTS:TATYY)

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Tate & Lyle in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tate & Lyle’s FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of Tate & Lyle stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.55. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $46.22.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

