FY2021 EPS Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. Lifted by B. Riley (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HomeStreet in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.29 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.07. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $47.16 on Thursday. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $52.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $980.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day moving average of $41.22.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO John Michel acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith bought 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in HomeStreet by 288.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 22,944 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the first quarter worth about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 7.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 221,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after acquiring an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 225.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 28,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

