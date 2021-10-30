Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Aaron’s Company, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for The Aaron’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $764.22 million and a PE ratio of 7.75. The Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 424.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

About The Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

