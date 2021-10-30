American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of American Campus Communities in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. American Campus Communities’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $53.72 on Friday. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $36.76 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 767.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average is $48.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 585.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

