Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. Roivant Sciences has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.