Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) – Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Graham in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20). Graham had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of GHM opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.88 million, a P/E ratio of 115.56, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Graham has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $17.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 98.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Graham by 58.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 13.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Graham by 20.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Graham in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

About Graham

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

