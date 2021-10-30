Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of ROIV opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

