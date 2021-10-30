Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stake in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 95.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

In other news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $94,745.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 68,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $2,141,775.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $91,244 and sold 169,003 shares valued at $5,715,179. 26.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $31.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.17. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.05.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%. On average, analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

RAPT Therapeutics Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

