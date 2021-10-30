Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stock Position in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Shattuck Labs were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 170.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 90.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STTK stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $812.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $60.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of ($4.23) million for the quarter. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 453.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

In other Shattuck Labs news, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 33,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $643,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

