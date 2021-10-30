Legal & General Group Plc Acquires New Stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. 13.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TIXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

TELUS International (Cda) Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

