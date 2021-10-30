Legal & General Group Plc Sells 65 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Winmark were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Winmark by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winmark in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winmark in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.07, for a total value of $586,056.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 5,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.66, for a total transaction of $1,139,437.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,684. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Winmark stock opened at $232.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $844.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.82. Winmark Co. has a 1 year low of $165.82 and a 1 year high of $235.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $7.95 dividend. This represents a $31.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.66%. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

