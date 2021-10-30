Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Short Interest Up 66.0% in October

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,300 shares, an increase of 66.0% from the September 30th total of 191,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEGXF shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.04 target price (down from C$22.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.31 price objective (down from C$19.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.31 price objective (down from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$16.31 price objective (down from C$24.50) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.31 price objective (down from C$23.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.81.

Shares of AEGXF opened at $15.11 on Friday. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $17.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

