Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 60.8% from the September 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AMADY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $67.00 on Friday. Amadeus IT Group has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $79.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.82 and a 200-day moving average of $68.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of -57.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Amadeus IT Group had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $752.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amadeus IT Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

