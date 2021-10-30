SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 22,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 643,173 shares.The stock last traded at $40.83 and had previously closed at $40.38.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.83.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 189,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.