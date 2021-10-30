iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 401,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 10,555,760 shares.The stock last traded at $34.28 and had previously closed at $34.22.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521,707 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,378,000 after acquiring an additional 212,567 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318,640 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $156,529,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,106 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

