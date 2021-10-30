AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Position Raised by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $902.55 million, a PE ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 0.05. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $35.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 15,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $479,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANAB. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

