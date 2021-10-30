JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.85 Million Position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,799 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.29% of Scholar Rock worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $185,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

SRRK stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $906.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.27.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 687.82%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

