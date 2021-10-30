OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $287.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will report sales of $287.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $251.70 million and the highest is $317.00 million. OPKO Health posted sales of $494.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

OPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, September 24th.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $10,618,570.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in OPKO Health by 129.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

