JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires Shares of 248,066 Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 248,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $763,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $713,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Governors Lane LP bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Altimeter Growth in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGC opened at $12.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average is $11.35. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $18.11.

Altimeter Growth Company Profile

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

